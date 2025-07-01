TECNO Spark 40 series has been teased in India, confirming its imminent launch. TECNO Mobile has confirmed that the series will include the TECNO Spark 40 Pro Plus smartphone. According to a report by Gadget 360, TECNO Spark 40 Pro could feature a MediaTek Helio G200 processor mated with an ARM Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. It will achieve a 4,70,000 score on the AnTuTu benchmark test. It also said that the series would include TECNO Spark 40, TECNO Spark 40 Pro and TECNO Spark 40 Pro Plus models. More details are expected to be announced soon. Redmi Note 14 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 14 Pro Plus 5G ‘Champagne Gold’ Colour Variants Launched in India; Check Price, Specifications and Feature.

TECNO Spark 40 Series Teased in India

Light up your world with the upcoming super slim and strong SPARK 40 Pro+: Elegantly slim, brilliantly strong. 💡#SPARK40Series #SPARK40ProPlus pic.twitter.com/OrMm3REYr2 — tecnomobile (@tecnomobile) July 1, 2025

