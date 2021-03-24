OnePlus, the Chinese smartphone maker officially launched the OnePlus 9 Series yesterday in the Indian market. OnePlus 9 Series consists of the OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. The company introduced the OnePlus 9 Series at a starting price of Rs 39,999. The OnePlus 9 device is introduced as the successor to the OnePlus 8 phone that was launched in India last year. The OnePlus 9 is priced at Rs 49,999 which is expensive than the OnePlus 8 device. The OnePlus 9 handset comes with a fluid AMOLED display, a new Snapdragon processor, a triple rear camera setup & more. Let's do a quick comparison of the OnePlus 9 with the OnePlus 8 phone. OnePlus 9R 5G Smartphone Launched In India at Rs 39,999; Check Prices, Variants, Features & Specifications.

Both OnePlus 9 & OnePlus 8 handsets come with a 6.55-inch Fluid AMOLED, 120Hz display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels. OnePlus 9 comes powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC whereas the OnePlus 8 phone is powered by Snapdragon 865 processor.

OnePlus 9 Wintermist (Photo Credits: OnePlus India)

For photography, the newly launched OnePlus 9 sports a triple rear camera comprising a 48MP Sony IMX689 sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide-angle Sony IMX766 sensor and a 2MP monochrome lens. On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 features a triple rear camera system with a 48MP primary camera with a Sony IMX586 sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, both devices sport a 16MP snapper with a Sony IMX471 shooter.

OnePlus 8 5G Smartphone Online Sale on May 18 (Photo Credits: Amazon)

OnePlus 9 comes in three colours - Arctic Sky, Astral Black and Winter Mist while the OnePlus 8 gets three shades- Glacial Green, Interstellar Glow and Onyx Black. OnePlus' latest offering runs on Android 11 based OxygenOS whereas the OnePlus 8 runs on Android 10 based OxygenOS operating system. The OnePlus 8 phone comes packed with a 4,300mAh battery with a 30T warp charging facility.

OnePlus 9 (Photo Credits: Ishan Agarwal)

On the other side, the OnePlus 9 will be offered with a 4,500mAh battery with 65T warp charging support. Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus 8 is priced at Rs 41,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs 44,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. The OnePlus 9 costs Rs 49,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model whereas the 12GB + 256GB variant will be offered at Rs 54,999.

