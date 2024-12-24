Beijing, December 24: OnePlus Ace 5 Pro, a premium flagship smartphone, is set to be introduced in China on December 26, 2024. The latest smartphone from OnePlus will pack several features in the segment, such as higher battery, camera sensors, powerful processor, and fast-battery charging. Ahead of the launch, the company shared that the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro scored over 3.2 million (around 32 lakh) AnTuTu score, the highest compared to other premium devices with high-end processors.

According to the official AnTuTu website, the highest-performing devices are the iQOO 13 Xiaomi 15 Pro, featuring the latest Snapdragon 8 Elite, with around 2.7 million AnTuTu scores. The other devices are the OPPO Find X8 Pro and Vivo X200 Pro, which offer the same AnTuTu scores but with a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 processor. Leading the charts are ASUS ROG Phone 9 Pro and RED Magic 10 Pro, which have around 3.1 million AnTuTu scores with the Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC. OPPO Reno 13 Series India Launch Soon, Likely To Arrive With Butterfly Shadow Design; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OnePlus Ace 5 Pro Specifications and Features

According to a report by Gizmochina, the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro features the same Snapdragon 8 Elite processor. According to a post shared on Weibo by the company, the device achieved 32,18,978 in the AnTuTu benchmarks. Besides, the device's highlighting feature is its massive 6,100mAh battery that supports 100W fast charging. The report claimed that the device could be charged from 0 to 100% within just 35 minutes and allow up to 7 hours of non-stop gaming at 120 fps.

Further, the device comes with a 50MP camera with a Sony IMX906 sensor, allowing users to take high-quality photographs. Boosting the results, the OnePlus Ace 5 Pro will feature OPPO's flagship imaging algorithm for "shadowless capture" technology. Other highlights include an IP65 water and dust resistance rating, a sports Wi-Fi G1 chip, and a Dual Ice Core VC cooling system. iPad 11: Apple Likely To Launch Entry-Level iPad in Early 2025 With iPadOS 18.3; Check Expected Features and Specifications.

The OnePlus Ace 5 Pro will have a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 2,780x1,264 pixel resolution, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. It will run the Android 15-based ColorOS 15 operating system. The Ace 5 Pro will also get 8MP and 2MP sensors along with a main 50MP shooter.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2024 12:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).