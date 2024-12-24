New Delhi, December 24: Apple is reportedly planning to launch its next entry-level tablet, the iPad 11, in early 2025. The upcoming iPad 11 is expected to come with a new chip and enhanced connectivity options. The upcoming iPad is expected to run on iPadOS 18.3 The release is said to follow Apple's approach to update its entry-level iPad lineup with improvements.

As per a report of 9to5Mac, Apple is working on an updated version of its entry-level iPad. Rumours suggest that the iPad 11 will be introduced in the first quarter of 2025. The 11th-generation iPad is expected to be launched around the same time as the new iPhone SE 4 and the iPad Air, which is likely to happen in the spring. Last week, Apple released the first beta version of iPadOS 18.3 for developers. It is quite possible that Apple might add support for the upcoming iPad 11 with iPadOS 18.3. iOS 19: Apple Likely To Offer Support of Its Upcoming OS to These iPhone Models; Check Details.

iPad 11 Specifications and Features (Expected)

As per multiple reports, the upcoming iPad 11 is expected to feature Apple's new custom 5G modem. It is also anticipated to be included in the iPhone SE and iPhone 17 series and might launch in 2025. The modem chip is will likely achieve download speeds of up to 4Gb/s on 5G networks. However, the chip may not support the mmWave 5G technology, and it may be limited to sub-6GHz 5G. The iPad 10 is powered by the A14 Bionic chip and includes a 12MP wide-angle camera. Apple Leads As India’s Smartphone Export Surge 90% Crossing INR 20,000 Crore Mark in November 2024.

The upcoming iPad 11 will come with enhancements compared to its predecessor to offer improved performance and possibly upgraded camera features. The iPad 11 is expected to support Apple Intelligence, which indicates that it will likely be powered with a newer A-series chipset. The upgrade is anticipated to enhance the device's performance for faster processing speeds and improved efficiency.

