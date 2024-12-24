OPPO is expected to launch the OPPO Reno 13 series in India and globally by January 2025. The smartphone maker has teased the Butterfly Shadow Design of the upcoming Reno 13 series, which will be available in two colour options. The Reno 13 series is expected to include three models, which may be OPPO Reno 13, OPPO Reno 13F, and OPPO Reno 13 Pro. The OPPO Reno 13 series will likely be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 chipset. The smartphones from the Reno 13 series may feature AMOLED displays. The starting price of the OPPO Reno 13 series in India is expected to be around INR 31,000. OPPO Reno 13, OPPO Reno 13F, OPPO Reno 13 Pro Launch Soon in Global and India Market, Pre-Orders Begin; Check Expected Specifications and Features.

OPPO Reno 13 Series Butterfly Shadow Design

Emerging with a brand-new style ✨ Discover the #OPPOReno13Series with Butterfly Shadow Design 🦋 pic.twitter.com/dhukTSH31d — OPPO (@oppo) December 23, 2024

