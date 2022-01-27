After launching the OnePlus 9RT, the Chinese phone maker is said to introduce the Nord 2T device soon. According to a report from Digit, the company will introduce the Nord 2T as a mid-range phone. Ahead of its launch, key specifications of the handset have been leaked online. OnePlus 9RT 5G Smartphone, OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earbuds Launched in India; Prices, Features & Specifications.

According to the leak, OnePlus Nord 2T will sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400x1080 pixels and a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For photography, it will flaunt a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP monochrome shooter. Upfront, there could be a 32MP camera for selfies.

OnePlus Nord 2T is likely to be fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. The handset will run on Android 12 based OxygenOS 12 out of the box. Apart from this, nothing more is known. According to a new report, the smartphone will debut next month.

