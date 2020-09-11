The Chinese handset maker Oppo officially launched a new Oppo A32 entry-level smartphone in the home market. The handset is a rebranded version of the Oppo A53 2020, which was launched in the country a couple of months ago. The main underlines of the new handset are Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, triple rear camera, 16MP selfie camera, 5000 mAh battery and more. There's a fingerprint sensor positioned at the back for quick unlocking. Oppo F17 Pro Smartphone Now Available for Online Sale via Amazon & Flipkart; Check Prices & Offers.

Talking about the specifications, the Oppo A32 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The handset comes powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC, which is clubbed with up to 8GB RAM and128GB of onboard storage. It runs on Android 10-based ColorOS 7.2.

Oppo A32 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

For photos and videos, the smartphone packs a triple rear camera module comprising of a 13MP primary shooter, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. At the front, there is a 16MP camera, positioned inside the hole-punch cutout.

Oppo A32 (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The phone comes fuelled by a massive 5,000mAh battery supporting18W fast charging. For connectivity, the phone gets 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The smartphone will go on sale in China starting September 15 onwards. The handset comes in three colours - Mint Green, Fantasy Blue, and Glass Black. Coming to the prices, the Oppo A32 is priced at CNY 1,199 which is approximately Rs 12,880 for the base variant- 4GB + 128GB. The bigger version with 8GB + 128GB storage costs CNY 1,499 that is around Rs 16,1000.

