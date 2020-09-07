Oppo F17 Pro smartphone alongside Oppo F17 was launched in the country last week. Immediately after its launch, the Chinese smartphone maker has made it available for sale. Interested buyers can get their hands on the device via Amazon and Flipkart. The phone was launched in India with a price tag of Rs 22,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB variant. The main highlights of the handset are octa-core processor, quad rear cameras, dual selfie camera, 4015 mAh battery with fast charging. The Oppo F17 Pro comes in three colour options - Magic Blue, Matte White and Matte Black. Oppo F17 Pro & Oppo F17 Handsets With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India; Prices, Features, Variants & Specifications.

As a part of the launch offer, the e-retailers are offering some exciting deals and benefits on the new Oppo F17 Pro. The customers can avail no-cost EMI option and exchange benefits via Amazon while purchasing the new Oppo F17 Pro. On the other hand, Flipkart is providing 5 percent unlimited cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

There's also a 5 percent on the transactions made with Axis Bank Buzz credit card. Apart from this, customers can also opt for no-cost EMI options via Flipkart.

Oppo F17 Pro Smartphone Launching Tomorrow in India (Photo Credits: Amazon)

As far as the specifications go, the Oppo F17 Pro bags a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with 60Hz of refresh rate and 1080x2400 pixels of resolution. It offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90.67 percent with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The phone comes powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P95 SoC, which is clubbed with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Oppo F17 Pro (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

For photography, there is a quad-camera module at the back comprising of a 48MP primary sensor assisted by an 8MP wide-angle lens and two 2MP sensors. At the front, the phone sports a 16MP dual camera setup accompanied by a 2MP depth sensor. The phone runs on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 on top. It is backed by a 4,015mAh battery supporting 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology.

