Oppo F21 Pro Series 5G is all set to be launched on April 12, 2022. The company teased the F21 Pro Series on its official Twitter account, revealing its launch date and time. According to the teaser, the Oppo F21 Pro Series 5G will debut on the above-mentioned date at 5 pm IST. Oppo India has also set up a dedicated microsite on its website, revealing the design, camera and colour. Oppo Air Glass With Cicada Wing Design & Spark Micro Projector Introduced, Check Details Here.

Oppo F21 Pro Series 5G (Photo Credits: Oppo)

The Oppo F21 Pro Series 5G could comprise Oppo F21 Pro and F21 Pro 5G models. The company has confirmed that both models will feature an industry-first Fibreglass-leather design.

It’s time to #FlauntYourBest. Unveiling #OPPOF21ProSeries with the Industry-First Fiberglass-Leather Design on 12th April at 5 PM. Know more: https://t.co/TvofMZS1c4 pic.twitter.com/VJxerDpb1p — OPPO India (@OPPOIndia) March 30, 2022

According to a report, the Oppo F21 Pro Series will be offered in sunset orange and cosmic black shades. The Oppo India website reveals that the Oppo F21 Pro Series will sport a 64MP AI triple rear camera module.

The upcoming Oppo F21 Pro Series is said to be a rebranded Reno7 4G model, which was recently launched in Indonesia. If the reports are to be believed, then the Oppo F21 Pro will get a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It could be powered by a Snapdragon 680 SoC. For optics, the handset will sport a 64MP main camera, a 2MP mono shooter and a 2MP micro snapper. The device might pack a 4,500mAh battery with 33W charging support.

