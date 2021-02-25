Beijing, Feb 25: PUBG universe is expanding with a new mobile title for Android and iOS called PUBG: New State, which catapults the battle royale ahead in time for a more futuristic take on the massive multiplayer genre. Set in 2051, the game takes place years after the current PUBG games -- which are set in approximately modern times -- on a new map called Troi and promises to bring with it a slew of near-future weapons and vehicles, like drones and deployable combat shields. PUBG Banned in India: Gaming App Among 118 Chinese Mobile Apps Banned by Modi Government; Check Complete List.

Based on the early images, it's a similar vibe to fellow shooter Call of Duty's semi-futuristic military tech from games like Black Ops 3 and 4, The Verge reported on Wednesday. The new game is also set to dive deeper into the lore of the overall PUBG universe, which is apparently a thing that surprisingly exists for a game whose most notable cultural signifier is the use of a cast-iron skillet as a weapon.

PUBG: New State (Photo Credits: PUBG)

Jump into the most realistic battle royale on new battlegrounds with PUBG Studio's latest mobile game <PUBG: NEW STATE> The Original Battle Royale Pre-register now: https://t.co/TZqt7hGz0P *Pre-order for iOS will start at a later date pic.twitter.com/VRazHJEG4g — PUBG (@PUBG) February 25, 2021

PUBG: New State also promises to shake up the formula for PUBG games, with in-game weapon customization options that will allow players to modify their weapons within a match in a way that sounds similar to Apex Legends' weapon attachments. The game marks the third battle royale game under the PUBG umbrella -- although, unlike its mobile cousin PUBG Mobile, PUBG: New State will be developed by PUBG Studio, the company behind PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, the PC and console version of the original game. PUBG Mobile is a separate title developed by Chinese tech giant Tencent. The game will be available on Android and iOS later in 2021, with alpha tests also set for later this year.

