London Queen Elizabeth II makes a traditional Christmas speech annually on December 25. But this time, an alternative Christmas speech saw the British monarch talking and also showing some TikTok trend dance moves in front of a decorated Christmas tree. But before people go on to believe what showed on their TV screens, it was a effort of stark warning on misinformation that can come their way. Broadcaster Channel 4 used a deepfake video of the Queen as an alternative Christmas 2020 message. The three-minute clip saw a digitally altered version of the Queen speaking on the reflections of the year gone by. The Royal Family shared a Christmas 2020 card The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton earlier this week.

The real Queen Elizabeth II's speech aired around the world yesterday but Channel 4 aired an alternative message with a deepfake Queen using her same appearance. This alternative message is not new, but has been done by the broadcaster since 1993. This year, they questioned their viewers on "whether what we see and hear is always what it seems." The broadcaster said this was "a stark warning about the advanced technology that is enabling the proliferation of misinformation and fake news in a digital age." The video was clearly manipulated using artificial intelligence technology. The deepfake technology is indeed frightening for cyber activity today.

Watch Deepfake Queen's Alternative Christmas 2020 Speech:

Here's The Real Christmas Address by The Queen:

In the real address, the Queen honoured the frontline workers who are working hard in the time of this pandemic. She also offered her condolences to the families who cannot celebrate their festival together because of this health crisis. Talking about the deepfake video, Channel 4 Director of Programmes Ian Katz said in a statement, "This year's Alternative Christmas Address -- seemingly delivered by one of the most familiar and trusted figures in the nation -- is a powerful reminder that we can no longer trust our own eyes." Which does stand true today.

