The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, Prince William and Kate Middleton have released their official Christmas card. The family portrait includes the five royal members including their children George, Charlotte and Louis. The photo was clicked by photographer Matt Porteous in autumn at their residence in Norfolk in easter England. The family can be smiling to the camera sitting in front of a pile of wood at Anmer Hall. The Royal Family Delights Fans by Sharing Throwback Photos of Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip With Their Kids to Celebrate Father’s Day 2020.

The royal family usually spends the holiday period at Sandringham, Queen Elizabeth II's country estate in rural Norfolk which is around 100 miles northeast of London. However, due to COVID-19 pandemic, there will be alterations in the celebrations this year. Sharing the image on social media, the Palace wrote on social media, "The Duke and Duchess are delighted to share a new image of their family, which features on their Christmas card this year." Queen Elizabeth II 94th Birthday: The Royal Family Shares Childhood Photos and Video of Her Majesty As She Turns an Year Older.

A Royal Christmas Card Photo!

A post shared by Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (@kensingtonroyal)

A photo of Prince Charles and Camilla sitting in a blooming garden was also shared widely on social media. it was taken at their Scottish residence in Aberdeenshire. The Queen and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh, will be celebrating this year's Christmas "quietly" in their residence at Windsor Castle, according to a Buckingham Palace spokesperson. The press statement reads, "Having considered all the appropriate advice, The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have decided that this year they will spend Christmas quietly in Windsor."

The royal family has also been affected by the pandemic with both Prince Charles and Prince William, testing positive for Covid-19. The Queen and Prince Philip have spent most of their time this year at Windsor Castle during the first wave of Covid-19.

