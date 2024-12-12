Mumbai, December 12: Vivo has launched its highly anticipated flagship smartphone, the Vivo X200 series, in India. The lineup includes two devices - Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro featuring MediaTek Dimensity 9400 mobile processor, rival to Snapdragon 8 Elite. The ZEISS integration into the camera of the Vivo X200 series is still present. This time, the company claimed to have improved the overall camera capability compared to the previous Vivo X100 series.

Vivo X200 smartphones have the same sleek, 7.99 mm-thin design as their predecessors, with a quad-camera module on the rear with a flash. The battery size on the device has also increased, offering longer usage for photography, multimedia viewing, playing games, and more. In terms of display, the Vivo X200 lineup gets a ZEISS Master Color Display that produce colours and details more accurately, offering a unique experience to the users.

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Specifications and Features

Vivo X200 series comes with India's first APO Telephoto Camera with 200 MP that offers up to 20x without losing quality using Telephoto HyperZoom. Besides, it offers other features such as Telephoto Macro, Telephoto Portrait and Telephoto Nightscape. Vivo comes with Sony's LYT-818 sensor. Vivo has included a massive 6,000mAh battery, higher than the 5,400mAh available with Vivo X100 Pro. The standard model of the Vivo X200 has a 5,800mAh battery compared to the 5,000mAh battery of the Vivo X100. Vivo says this is India's first "semi-solid-state" battery.

The X200 smartphone includes a 3nm Dimensity 9400 processor mated with an advanced V3+ Imaging Chip. The X200 Pro offers superior power efficiency with the same processor and imaging chip. It also has MediaTek 8th Generation NPU 890 mated with D9400 and aims to deliver smooth performance and AI compatibility. The device includes Arm's Immortalis-G925 GPU, the first "900" series unit that claims to offer breathtaking visuals and a gaming experience. The Vivo X200 series comes with an Android 15-based operating system.

The lineup includes a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED quad curve display that supports Dolby Vision and HDR, Dynamic UltraMotion refresh rate and offers 4,500 nits of peak brightness. The display comes with eye protection technology and TUV Rheinland certification.

Vivo X200, Vivo X200 Pro Price in India

The Vivo X200 and Vivo X200 Pro prices in India were reportedly leaked ahead of today's launch. According to previous leaks, the price for the 16GB RAM and 512GB storage model of the Vivo X200 was INR 71,999, while the 12GB+256GB model was expected to be INR 65,999. The Vivo X200 Pro price in India was rumoured to be INR 94,999 for the 16GB+512GB variant.

The Vivo X200 Pro is available in Cosmo Black and Titanium Grey options, and the Vivo X200 was launched in Natural Green and Cosmo Black shades.

