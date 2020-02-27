Realme 6 Pro Render Image Reveals Design Details Ahead of India Launch; Tipped To Get Snapdragon 720G SoC

Realme 6 Pro Render Image Reveals Design Details Ahead of India Launch (Photo Credits: Weibo / Digital Chat Station)

We previously reported that Realme will be launching Realme 6 series in India on March 5. Just ahead of the launch, a fresh render of Realme 6 Pro has surfaced online revealing design details and other key specifications. Additionally, a new report also suggests the probable processor that could be seen on the Realme 6 Pro. Interestingly, the Chinese smartphone maker has been revealing details of the upcoming Realme 6 series stage-wise. Now, the company has confirmed that the phones will be powered by 64MP main camera supporting 20X zoom. Realme 6 Series Scheduled To Be Launched in India on March 5; Salman Khan Roped in As Its Brand Ambassador.

Courtesy of Chinese tipster - Digital Chat Station, a render of an upcoming Realme phone surfaced on the internet. Though, the tipster didn't mention the name of the device, but it is quite evident that it could be Realme 6 Pro, particularly because of the camera alignment. Moreover, the official teasers from the company show such similar rear camera module on the Realme 6 Pro. Hence, it is speculated that the render image leaked by the tipster is reportedly of Realme 6 Pro. Also, there is no clarity on the part, so it is suggested to take it with a pinch of salt. Realme X50 Pro 5G Smartphone Launched in India From Rs 37,999; Prices, Features & Specifications.

Another report from 91Mobiles suggests Realme 6 Pro will come powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G chipset. If the reports are to be believed, the Realme 6 series will carry FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. The Realme 6 Pro is likely to carry a quad-rear camera with a 64MP primary shooter, an ultra-wide angle shooter, telephoto lens and a macro sensor. While Realme 6 smartphone is teased to get a hole-punch display whereas Realme 6 Pro will get dual hole-punch display housing the front cameras. Another highlight of the Realme 6 Pro will be 30W Flash Charge technology.