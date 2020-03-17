Realme 6i With MediaTek Helio G80 SoC Launching in India Today; Check Expected Price, Features, Variants & Specifications

Realme 6i (Photo Credits: Realme Facebook)

The chinese smartphone maker is all set to bring the Realme 6i mobile phone in Myanmar today. The company recently launched Realme 6 series handsets in the Indian market early this month. According to the poster revealed on official Facebook page of Realme Myanmar, the online launch event is scheduled to commence at 3PM MMT (2PM IST). Google Pixel 4a Likely To Be Launched With Starting Price of $399; Check Features & Specifications

The device will arrive with MediaTek's new Helio G80 processor & will be fuelled by A 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. In addition to this, the smartphone will come equipped with a Quad rear camera setup flaunting a 48MP Main shooter. The other three sensors are likely to be An 8MP Ultrawide, A 2MP Macro & A 2MP Depth. Upfront, there could be A 16MP selfie snapper. Motorola Razr Foldable Phone Launched in India For Rs 1.25 Lakh; Check Features, Variants, Specs & Pre-booking.

Realme 6i is expected to run on Android 10 based ColorOS 7, might be offered with 4GB RAM configuration. According to the confirmed FCC Certification, the Realme 6i will have a 6.5-inch waterdrop notch display & a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. More details about the smartphone will be revealed during its launch.