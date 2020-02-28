RedBus Launches Car & Bike Pooling Platform 'rPool' in Delhi (Photo Credits: Google Play Store)

New Delhi, Feb 27: Online bus ticketing platform redBus on Thursday entered into the car and bike pooling space with the launch of 'rPool' to provide intra-city mobility service in the national capital. FIR Against Regional Head of RedBus for illegal Stoppages of Buses.

"This new service allows office-goers in the national capital to avail and offer rides in their personal cars and bikes, while commuting between home and their workplace. rPool can be accessed directly from within the redBus mobile app," redBus said in a statement. "Users are verified through their mobile number and their organisation's corporate email id or a governement approved ID," it said.

It said that in order to build a trusted community of ride givers and ride takers, rPool is restricted to working professionals undertaking a daily commute. Further, rPool would cover its rides through complementary insurance provided by its insurance partner in case of accident.

Prakash Sangam, CEO, redBus said: "We are pleased to announce the launch of rPool Service in Delhi - a concept which has already found resonance in Delhi with the adoption of carpooling during the odd-even days and we intend to make vehicle pooling more broad based and wide spread. We believe rPool will go a long way in bringing about a change in Delhiites' mindset about shared commute and contribute towards protecting the environment at large."