Xiaomi owned Redmi is reportedly planning to launch a gaming smartphone. Recently, Asus launched the RoG Phone 5 series gaming phones but they are very expensive. Seems like Xiaomi will take on Asus by introducing an affordable gaming device across global markets. A popular tipster 'Digital Chat Station' has revealed some of the key specifications of Redmi's upcoming gaming smartphone. Xiaomi Mi Mix Fold With Snapdragon 888 SoC Launched; Check Prices, Features & Specifications.

As per the tipster, the upcoming smartphone will come powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC which is the most capable 5G chipset and offers a flagship level of performance. The leak also reveals that Redmi will use a Samsung developed AMOLED display with a punch-hole cut similar to that of Redmi K40 and Mi 11. The handset could come packed with a 5,000mAh battery with 65W fast charging support that can fully fuel up the battery in 30 minutes.

Moreover, Redmi's new gaming phone is expected to come with dedicated shoulder triggers. Unlike the ultrasonic triggers, the Redmi gaming smartphone might have physical keys. Coming to the pricing, the Redmi gaming device could be priced from $300 (approximately Rs 22,000). However, all this is speculation. It would be interesting to watch how Redmi prices its gaming phone in a competitive market.

