Redmi Note 10 Pro Max smartphone will go on the first sale today in India. The budget phone was launched along with the Redmi Note 10 and Redmi Note 10 Pro devices a couple of weeks ago. The handset is listed on Amazon India, Mi.com and will be offered with a flat Rs 1,500 instant discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and EMI transactions. Buyers will also get a flat Rs 600 cashback with MobiKwik payments and Jio benefits worth Rs 10,000 on its s 349 plan via Mi.com. Other offers on Amazon India include no-cost EMI on select cards for orders above Rs 3,000 and flat Rs 100 cashback with Amazon Pay Later. Redmi Note 10 Series Launched in India From Rs 11,999; First Online Sale on March 16, 2021.

In terms of specifications, the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max features a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display. The handset is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC paired with up to 8GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

For photography, the device flaunts a quad rear camera module with a 108MP Samsung HM2 primary sensor, a 5MP super macro snapper, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 2MP depth snapper. At the front, there is a 16MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (Photo Credits: Amazon India)

The phone runs on the Android 11 based MIUI 12 operating system. Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, GPS/A-GPS, Infrared, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The device comes packed with a 5,020mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Coming to the pricing, Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is priced at Rs 18,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB model whereas the 6GB & 128GB, 8GB & 128GB variants are priced at Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,999 respectively.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2021 11:14 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).