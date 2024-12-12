OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, is down for several users, and netizens wasted no time in sharing funny memes, their reactions, and hilarious jokes and comments on the global outage. Many people rely on ChatGPT for many tasks, like students use it for notes, assignments, and exam preparation, while others depend on it for information and to meet tight work deadlines. Its sudden global outage has left many frustrated and disrupted their routines. Naturally, this has led to some panic and frustration among many users. However, netizens are not just complaining; many took to social media to share funny ChatGPT Down memes, hilarious jokes, reactions, GIFs, and images after OpenAI’s global outage. ChatGPT Down: OpenAI Chatbot Down for Users Globally, Firm Issues Statement.

ChatGPT Down Memes

chatgpt this is the actual worst time you could have chosen to be down pic.twitter.com/JUYS0q7pEy — ✩ (@heartfuljm) December 11, 2024

ChatGPT Down Hilarious Jokes

everyone going to Twitter to check if ChatGPT is down pic.twitter.com/teqrhYiBV7 — caxual (@PYKECOCK) December 12, 2024

ChatGPT Is Down

chatgpt is down like bitch i was using that for my finals rn fml pic.twitter.com/mojeaQnGhy — ‧₊˚✩彡 𝒛𝒂𝒌𝒂𝒓𝒊 (@________etern4l) December 11, 2024

ChatGPT Down

Everybody coming here to see if #chatgpt is down like pic.twitter.com/uXtjCSVwdl — Miri ( Stilinski Edition™ ) (@Stileslittlecat) December 11, 2024

Going the Old Fashioned Way Now!

#ChatGPT is down. Looks like everyone will have to finish their assignments the old fashioned way. pic.twitter.com/68xVq9DNf8 — Xon Kurama (@XonKurama) December 12, 2024

Oh No!!

chatgpt down and i have a final tmr 💀 pic.twitter.com/AHrVlucxCB — lover girl☆ 𐚁₊⊹ ♡ 🐝🍋 (@jasmineeub) December 11, 2024

No, It’s Not You!!

It's not you, ChatGPT is actually Down pic.twitter.com/O0ZlYslKvE — Я (@_rickykam) December 11, 2024

How Do I Finish This?

Me trying to remember how I did my assignment before ChatGPT so I can finish my assignment #ChatGPTdown #ChatGPT pic.twitter.com/c1rMyqfITe — cool (@JJ393064) December 12, 2024

What’s Going On?

When you're working on a tight deadline, and #ChatGPT is down ... What's going on @OpenAI huh? pic.twitter.com/aRMwhRsqEm — Zhengzhong Tu (@_vztu) December 11, 2024

It’s Really Down?!!

Me checking Twitter to see if ChatGPT is down for other people too pic.twitter.com/ue2L1R8s5k — Elphabad bitch 🌸 (@Philosofries) December 12, 2024

