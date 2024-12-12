OpenAI’s artificial intelligence chatbot, ChatGPT, is down for several users, and netizens wasted no time in sharing funny memes, their reactions, and hilarious jokes and comments on the global outage. Many people rely on ChatGPT for many tasks, like students use it for notes, assignments, and exam preparation, while others depend on it for information and to meet tight work deadlines. Its sudden global outage has left many frustrated and disrupted their routines. Naturally, this has led to some panic and frustration among many users. However, netizens are not just complaining; many took to social media to share funny ChatGPT Down memes, hilarious jokes, reactions, GIFs, and images after OpenAI’s global outage. ChatGPT Down: OpenAI Chatbot Down for Users Globally, Firm Issues Statement.

ChatGPT Down Memes

ChatGPT Down Hilarious Jokes

ChatGPT Is Down

ChatGPT Down

Going the Old Fashioned Way Now!

Oh No!!

No, It’s Not You!!

How Do I Finish This?

What’s Going On?

It’s Really Down?!!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)