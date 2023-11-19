New Delhi, November 19: Indian-American businessman and venture capitalist Vinod Khosla on Sunday praised ousted OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, saying he is a once-in-a-generation CEO and his VC firm will back him in whatever he does next. Altman has reportedly told investors he is planning to launch a new artificial intelligence (AI) venture.

“To be clear, Khosla Ventures wants Altman back at OpenAI, but will back him in whatever he does next,” Khosla posted on X. Sam Altman Sacked: Ousted OpenAI CEO Plans New AI Venture, Says Report.

“He is a once-in-a-generation CEO. He’s an instigator whose positive mark on the world will be indelible, and profound, in every corner of the globe. It’s an honour to work alongside him wherever he is,” Khosla added. Sam Altman Sacked: Three Top-Level OpenAI Researchers Quit After CEO' Sacking.

According to reports, some key venture capital backers of OpenAI are “said to be contemplating a lawsuit against the board”.

