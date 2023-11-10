Mumbai, November 10: Samsung will soon launch its new flagship smartphone series "Samsung Galaxy S24" globally. The new Galaxy S24 series from Samsung will reportedly launch in January 2024. Samsung's new flagship smartphone series is expected to launch with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. Samsung may introduce its latest smartphones with a new titanium frame replacing the old "Armoured Aluminium".

The Galaxy S24 will be the top smartphone series from Samsung, rivalling the other industry-leading premium smartphones. After months of introducing its previous Samsung Galaxy S23 series in India, customers started expecting the next-gen smartphones offering premium features and best-in-class specifications. Recently, Samsung announced the introduction of its Galaxy AI next year and, along with it, new features. Honor X8B and Honor X9B Likely To Launch in India Soon: Check Leaked Details, Expected Specifications and Price Details of Upcoming Honor Smartphones.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Series Details So Far:

Samsung has yet to unveil the teaser trailer or confirm the launch date of its upcoming Galaxy S24 series. However, the reports said the smartphones will launch on January 17, 2024. The reports also revealed the location of the launch to be San Francisco. Following the recently launched Xiaomi 14 series and the expected launches of the iQOO 12 and OnePlus 12 featuring the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, Samsung may introduce its new Galaxy S24 series much earlier than expected. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: From iPhone 15 to Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Here's List of Flagship Smartphones Available Under Rs 1 Lakh.

According to reports, the new Galaxy 24 lineup may launch with an Exynos chip globally, so it may not feature the Snapdragon's latest processor. However, the reports said the Indian variants may launch with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. The reports mentioned that Samsung was having problems in its semiconductor business, so the company may introduce the smartphone earlier than expected. Currently, there are no updates from Samsung about the January 2024 launch, so until the company announces any details, it is too soon to say anything.

