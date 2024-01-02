New Delhi, January 2: Samsung is expected to launch its much-awaited smartphone, the Samsung Galaxy S24 on January 17, say reports. It is anticipated to reveal the Samsung Galaxy S24 with the latest upgrades and features. As the launch date is near, speculations and rumours are floating about its upcoming pre-order launch event.

As per a report of India Today, the South Korean tech giant might plan the release of the Samsung Galaxy S24 series for January 2024 with a pre-order launch event soon. It is also expected from Samsung to have rewards for its pre-order customers. There might also be some videos releasing from Samsung for the upgrades regarding Samsung Galaxy S24, Galaxy S24+ and Galaxy S24 Ultra smartphones. Redmi Note 13 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 13 Pro Plus 5G To Launch on January 4; Check Details of Xiaomi’s Upcoming Smartphones.

As per another report of Gadgets360, the Samsung Galaxy S24+ has been accidentally listed on Walmart's website ahead of its expected launch on January 17. The listing provides an early glimpse of Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone in an onyx black colour option with 12GB of RAM.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Specification (Rumoured):

The Galaxy S24 series is rumoured to come in three versions: the standard Galaxy S24, the S24+, and the premium S24 Ultra. The Galaxy S24 is expected to feature a 6.2-inch screen, while the S24+ might come with a 6.7-inch display. The S24 Ultra might have a 6.8-inch screen, all with a 120Hz refresh rate.

These smartphones are anticipated to come with either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or the Exynos 2400 chipset, depending on the region. For the Indian versions, the smartphones may be equipped with Exynos 2400 chipset. For camera capabilities, the S24 and S24+ is likely to include dual 50MP cameras, and the S24 Ultra might come with a 200MP main camera. Xiaomi Redmi Note 13 Pro 5G Launch on January 4 With ‘Corning Gorilla Glass Victus’: Check Other Announced Specifications and Features by Xiaomi.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Price (Rumoured):

The Galaxy S24 series is expected to be more wallet-friendly compared to its predecessors. For context, the previous Galaxy S23 series was launched with the base variant starting at Rs 74,999, indicating that the new Galaxy S24 series price might be a bit under.

