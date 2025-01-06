POCO is set to launch the POCO X7 series on January 9, 2025. The POCO X7 series will feature two smartphones, which will include the POCO X7 5G and POCO X7 Pro 5G. The POCO X7 5G will come with an IP69 rating for protection against dust and water splash. It will also introduce the advanced Wet Touch Display 2.0 for operation even with wet hands. The POCO X7 5G is expected to feature a 1.5K 3D curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 3,000 nits of peak brightness. The smartphone will feature a 50MP Sony LYT 600 primary camera with Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). Redmi 14C 5G Launched With Dual 5G SIM Support in India; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Budget-Segment Smartphone From Redmi.

POCO X7 5G To Launch With Wet Touch Display 2.0 Feature

Reign, even when it rains! The #POCOX75G makes sure you’re ready for any splash. #XceedYourLimits Launching on 9th Jan on #Flipkart pic.twitter.com/tq49LFxRPy — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 5, 2025

