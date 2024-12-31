New Delhi, December 31: Samsung is about to unveil its much-anticipated Galaxy S25 series, soon. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will likely be introduced in the Galaxy Unpacked event in January 2025. Before Samsung makes its official announcement, there are leaks and rumours appearing online.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025 event is expected on January 22, 2025. Interested customers might be able to pre-order the Galaxy S25 series in the final week of January 2025. The Samsung Galaxy S25 series will likely come with four smartphone models, which may include the Samsung Galaxy S25, Samsung Galaxy S25 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S25 Slim, and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. POCO X7 5G, POCO X7 Pro 5G Launch in India on January 9, 2024, Will Feature ‘Segment’s Most Durable Curved Display Phone’.

The starting price for the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be around INR 1,29,000. There are speculations that Samsung is planning to integrate Large Language Model (LLM) support into its voice assistant, Bixby. An improved version of the feature is available in China, and it is anticipated that a global release will likely take place in January.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Specifications and Features (Expected)

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. It may have a 6.8-inch display with 3120×1440 resolution. There are rumours that the maximum brightness could reach up to 3,000 nits. Additionally, reports indicate that the Galaxy S25 Ultra might replace its sharp edges with a rounded design. The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra is also said to include an ALoP (All Lenses on Prism) telephoto lens, which is expected to provide a compact lens option. iPhone 17 Series To Get Higher Refresh Rate ProMotion Displays As Apple Getting Rid of 60Hz for Its Upcoming Models: Reports.

The upcoming Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra camera at the rear will likely feature a 200MP main sensor. Additionally, there may be a 12MP telephoto lens with a 3x zoom, a 50MP telephoto lens with a 5x zoom, equipped with the Sony IMX854 sensor, and a 50MP ultrawide camera. The smartphone is said to come with a 12MP front-facing camera.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 31, 2024 10:09 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).