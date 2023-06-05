San Francisco, June 5 : Tech giant Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch6 smartwatch will reportedly be available in two sizes -- 40mm and 44mm. The upcoming lineup has recently passed the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) certification, reports Gizmochina.

The 40mm variant has the model number 'SM-R930', while the 44mm version is referred to as SM-R940. The tech giant is also expected to release the Galaxy Watch 6 Classic in addition to the Galaxy Watch 6. Apple Reality Pro Much-Needed Boost for AR/VR Industry? New Mixed Reality Headset To Feature USD 3000 Price Tag.

The Watch 6 Classic will likely feature rotating bezels and a 1.47-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 470 A- 470 pixels. Also, it is anticipated to be powered by a 425mAh battery, the report said. Meta Follows Amazon, Asks Employees To Work From Office Three Days per Week After Announcing Layoffs.

Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Watch6 series is expected to be unveiled in August this year alongside the company's next-generation foldables -- Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5. In February this year, it was reported that the tech giant was working on a Galaxy Watch, which will be equipped with a built-in projector.

