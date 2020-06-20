June 21 is a significant day for people across the world. It marks the longest day of the year, i.e. summer solstice and also the celestial event of the annular solar eclipse will occur. Sunday’s solar eclipse, also called Surya Grahan in India will be the first one of the year. An annular solar eclipse happens when the Moon covers the Sun’s centre, leaving the Sun’s visible outer edges to form a ‘ring of fire’ or annulus around the Moon. This makes the celestial occurrence even more special for the skygazers. But how will you witness this weekend’s rare ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse? With the COVID-19 travel restrictions, viewing the annular solar eclipse from popular spots around the world can be tricky. So, where can you watch the annular solar eclipse 2020? You can view the rare occurrence of the ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse online on live streaming platforms from the comfort of your home. Yes, many organisations and other streaming platforms will broadcast the celestial even, live on YouTube, Facebook and Twitter. In this article, find out the details of where and how you can watch the June 21 annular solar eclipse. Solar Eclipse 2020 on June 21: Year’s First Surya Grahan to Be Visible in India, Here’s the List of Places Where You Can See the Annular Solar Eclipse.

The solar eclipse of June 21 will start at 9:15 am and end at 3:04 pm in India. The maximum eclipse will be at 12:10 pm. Only certain parts of the planet will be able to see the eclipse, which includes parts of Africa, Pakistan, India, and China. But the rest of the world, where the June 21 annular solar eclipse will not be visible can catch the rare celestial occurrence live that will be streamed online. Here’s where you can tune-in to watch the celestial action as it will be live-streamed. From ‘What Is an Annular Solar Eclipse?’ to ‘Can We Sleep During Surya Grahan’ Most Asked Questions on June 21 Celestial Event Answered.

Watch Live Streaming of Annular Solar Eclipse:

NCSM to Host Live Streaming

Now that you know where you can watch the annular solar eclipse this Sunday, it is time for you to keep the slot free and enjoy the celestial event at the comfort of your home. Again, those who are planning to go to their rooftop or places where they can get a gorgeous view, do not forget to wear special glasses or binocular or telescope. Looking at the Sun directly can damage your eyes.

