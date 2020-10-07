How many asteroids have flew past the Earth this year? These rocks move about through the space all the time, but because the year of 2020 is giving us more bad news than good, every time there's an asteroid flying by, there is a fear among associated to it. There's another asteroid headed our way today! Named Asteroid 2020 RK2, this space rock is as big as the Boeing 747. It will be zooming closely past the planet on October 7 night. NASA has been constantly keeping a tab on all the space rocks that are flying nearby the planet or not. We tell you more about this space rock and whether there is any reason to worry.

Asteroid 2020 RK2 is passing at a speed of 6.68 kilometres per second, equal to 14,942 miles per hour. It is 36 m to 81 m in diameter and almost 118-256 foot. It is approximately the size of Boeing-747 jet plane. As per the estimate its close approach will be at 1:12 PM Eastern Standard Time ie 10:42 PM IST. At its closest approach to the planet, this huge rock will be at a distance of 38,27,797.34 kilometres away from the Earth's surface. However, this is still a close distance when measured in astronomical units. Thus asteroid 2020 RK2 is a Near-Earth Object (NEO). Asteroid 2018VP1: NASA Data Shows Space Rock Heading Towards Earth and It Has 0.41% Chance to Hit the Planet, Should You Be Worried?

Will it Bring Doomsday?

Although it zooms past closely to the earth's orbit, Asteroid 2020 RK2 poses no danger to the planet. NASA confirms that there is nothing much to worry as it won't be harmful to the Earth. This space rock was spotted by scientists just last month. It may come into the planet's orbit because of the gravitational force. But it is likely to hurl past safely. ‘God of Chaos’ Asteroid to Hit Earth in 2029? Elon Musk Warns of ‘No Defence’! Here’s Everything to Know About the ‘Doomsday Alert’.

There are some space rocks which if they are in their close approach can be observed by sky gazers. But 2020 RK2 will not be visible to astronomy enthusiasts. NASA has said this rock is coming from the Andromeda constellation which is 10.3 billion light years away. It is part of the Apollo category of space rocks.

