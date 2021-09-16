Sydney, September 16: A recent study has revealed that female octopuses attack male octopuses who harass them, especially the ones who attempt to mate with them. According to a recent study by researchers from Australia, Canada, and the US, several such instances were recorded and after studying them carefully, it became clear that female octopuses were engaged in several types of object-throwing behavior.

The researchers came across this interesting behaviour among the female octopuses, especially during the mating strategies among these eight-legged creatures. The incredibly intelligent female octopuses sometimes throw objects at males attempting to mate with them! Female White-Necked Jacobins Hummingbirds Keep Male-Like Feathers to Avoid Social Harassment: Study.

The study reveals that the females were found hurling by grabbing materials like rocks, silt or shells and holding them under the body. They later placed these objects over a siphon that octopuses use for pushing out a jet of water very quickly propelled at their desired target. The team of researchers also noted a clear difference between the throws aimed to repel the suitors. Click Here to Read More About the Findings By Researchers.

The study further stated that the latter projectiles were launched between the first and second tentacles while one female was even seen throwing a shell like a frisbee using one of her tentacles! At the attacks by the female octopuses, the male octopuses were smart enough to dodge the objects as they were successful approximately half the time. They remained courteous throughout, however, as no instances of males retaliating by tossing things back at the females were observed.

