The night sky is interesting with celestial events happening. Today marks the last solar eclipse of the year 2020. It is also the night where Geminid Meteor Shower will be at its peak. The annual meteor shower in December peaks on December 13-14 and few people have managed to take a glimpse of shooting stars last night. Those who chanced upon seeing these meteors/shooting stars have shared the pictures online. And if you are feeling jealous of having missed it, you still have tonight's time to watch. In here, we also tell you more on Geminids and how to watch them in the night sky.

The Geminid meteor shower is the most intense meteor shower of the year. It is also one of the oldest meteor showers which dates back to almost 200 years. Geminid Meteor Shower is caused by an object 3200 Phaethon, which is an Apollo asteroid. These meteors appear to come from the constellation of Gemini thus they get the name Geminid. It is one of the most spectacular celestial activities as almost 100 to 120 meteors can observed at their peak. Those who have spotted a few have shared the pictures online. December 2020 Celestial Events’ List: Full Moon, Geminid & Ursid Meteor Shower, Solar Eclipse, ‘Kissing Planets’ & More, Here’s Your Stargazing Guide for the Month.

Check Pics of Geminids Meteor Shower 2020:

Shooting Stars

#GeminidMeteorShower ....what a great show in Southern Manitoba....very cold night...so many meteors even I caught some🤣appropriately caught a twofer for the twins😊 pic.twitter.com/hPOKDOGYMn — Deb Maluk (@dmaluk1) December 14, 2020

Stunning!

68 Geminids and 10 sporadic/other meteors last night from midnight to 2AM, just west of Sunset Crater looking across Bonito Park. Tons of airglow on the left, Flagstaff light dome on the right and some Winter Milky Way to split them up. #GeminidMeteorShower pic.twitter.com/oZBB24fIgN — Jeremy Perez (@jperez1690) December 14, 2020

Beautiful

Can You See The Stars?

Faintly Passing

We are sure watching these beautiful pictures, even you want to wish up on the shooting stars.

How to Watch Geminids Meteor Shower?

Watching meteors does not require special equipment or binoculars. But escape to a place where you are away from the city lights and pollution. A clear sky ensures you could see the meteors well. It may take some time for eyes to adjust to the darkness after which you can see the shooting starts clearly. The best time to watch these meteors is post midnight, pre dawn. A little after 2 AM is a good time to watch these shooting stars.

