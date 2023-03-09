NASA has released a new map based on observations from several NASA missions which details the path of the Moon’s shadow as it crosses the contiguous U.S. during the annular solar eclipse (ring of fire) on October 14, 2023, and total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. The map was developed by NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio (SVS) in collaboration with the NASA Heliophysics Activation Team (NASA HEAT), part of NASA’s Science Activation portfolio. NASA Set To Send SpaceX Crew-6 Mission to International Space Station Early Next Week.

NASA Solar Eclipse Map For 2023 and 2024:

