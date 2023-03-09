NASA has released a new map based on observations from several NASA missions which details the path of the Moon’s shadow as it crosses the contiguous U.S. during the annular solar eclipse (ring of fire) on October 14, 2023, and total solar eclipse on April 8, 2024. The map was developed by NASA's Scientific Visualization Studio (SVS) in collaboration with the NASA Heliophysics Activation Team (NASA HEAT), part of NASA’s Science Activation portfolio. NASA Set To Send SpaceX Crew-6 Mission to International Space Station Early Next Week.

NASA Solar Eclipse Map For 2023 and 2024:

Spot an eclipse in 2023 or 2024! This map shows where the Moon’s shadow will cross the contiguous US during the "ring of fire" eclipse on Oct. 14, 2023, and total eclipse on April 8, 2024: https://t.co/JHRxyFrXqK Did you see the #eclipse in 2017? Would you travel to see these? pic.twitter.com/vrHRAugdou — NASA (@NASA) March 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)