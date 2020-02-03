Snow Moon 2020 Date and Time: Everything About February's Full Moon

February snow moon (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The second month of the year is here and within a few days, we will see the first astronomical event of the month. The full moon of February called as the Snow Moon will occur on the night of February 8- February 9. For lovers of the moon, it is a delight to track the phases of our satellite. For a lot of those who love observing the stars and moon, the full moon is no less than a spectacle that they just cannot miss. So ahead of Snow Moon 2020, we give you a little more detail into the dates and timings of this astronomical event. Celestial Events 2020 Calendar: List of Lunar and Solar Eclipses in This Year’s Astronomical Calendar.

Snow Moon 2020 Date and Time

Snow Moon, the full moon of February will rise the night of February 8 (Saturday), and then peak on February 9 (Sunday). The moon will be at its peak on 2:33 AM ET. For India, the Snow Moon will be visible at 13.03 PM.

Why is it Called the Snow Moon?

In ancient times, the Native Americans used to track the seasonal changes using the phases of the moon. Depending on the seasons, the names of the moon were derived. A full moon in February is named after the snow on the ground. There are other names for this moon are Hunger Moon and Storm Moon. February was a month of heavy snowfall and difficult hunting conditions, which give the moons the said names.

Viewing the full moon does not need special apparatus, other than just hoping for a clear sky. A big, bright moon looks so pretty and it accentuates the night sky well. Don't miss it!