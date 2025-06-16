Following the Karnataka government’s directive to ban bike taxi services in the state from June 16, app-based platforms like Uber and Rapido have removed two-wheeler ride options from their apps. However, a new feature, labelled “Bike Parcel” has surfaced. Several social media users claimed that Rapido is allowing users to book a ride by posing as a "parcel" for delivery. Viral posts with app screenshots suggest some riders are using the service to travel as "self-declared parcels." One user shared a screenshot of the app with the caption, "Karnataka High Court banned bike taxis. Rapido came up with a brilliant workaround as a “bike parcel” service. Now, you can book a ride, identify yourself as a parcel, sit with the driver and get yourself delivered to your destination. God bless Indian jugaad!" Karnataka Bike Taxi Ban Comes Into Effect From Today; Rapido, Ola, Uber Suspend Bike Taxi Operations in Compliance With High Court Order.

since karnataka hc has banned bike taxis rapido is offering you to become a parcel and get delivered pic.twitter.com/hHi92El7uc — Jay Vasant (@__alter123) June 16, 2025

The bike taxi ban starts today in Karnataka. ⁰But the Product Owner at @rapidobikeapp has already bypassed the law 💀 Can’t book a ride? ⁰No worries - just parcel yourself to work 📦🛵 Call it: "PaaS - Passenger as a Service"#Bangalore #BikeTaxiBan #GrowthHack #Rapido… pic.twitter.com/HK0mIE7HUJ — Dhanvi (@Tummala_Dhanvi) June 16, 2025

Karnataka High Court banned bike taxis. Rapido came up with a brilliant workaround as a “bike parcel” service. Now, you can book a ride, identify yourself as a parcel, sit with the driver and get yourself delivered to your destination. God bless Indian jugaad! 😭😂 pic.twitter.com/j4mHhYtvEl — Aaraynsh (@aaraynsh) June 16, 2025

