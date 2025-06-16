In an unfortunate incident in Uttar Pradesh, a man named Ravi Yadav was crushed to death in Kushinagar. The alleged incident occurred on Saturday, June 14, when Ravi Yadav tried to stop a few people from ploughing a disputed field in Kanoura village of Chaurakhas area. A disturbing video of the incident showing Yadav being crushed to death by the tractor has also gone viral on social media. The viral clip shows Ravi Yadav being a tractor as he tries to stop people from ploughing a disputed field. As the video moves further, the man driving the tractor is seen fleeing away as Yadav's family members reach the field and beat up the people ploughing the field. After a video of the incident went viral, the police said that a case was registered under relevant sections and four people were arrested. Kushinagar Horror: Girl Raped, Kidnapped, Converted in Uttar Pradesh; 4 Held.

Man Crushed to Death by Goons Under a Tractor in Uttar Pradesh

Four People Have Been Arrested, Says Police

प्रकरण में थाना चौराखास पुलिस द्वारा शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम की कार्यवाही पूर्ण करा दी गयी है। प्रकरण में सुसंगत धाराओं में अभियोग पंजीकृत है एवं 04 लोगों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है। अग्रिम विधिक कार्यवाही प्रचलित है। मौके पर शांति व्यवस्था कायम है। — Kushinagar Police (@kushinagarpol) June 16, 2025

