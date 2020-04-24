Zero Shadow Day 2020: Here's How And When to Watch The Phenomenon of Your Shadow Disappearing!

Zero shadow day (Photo Credits: File Image)

An interesting phenomenon of Zero Shadow Day can be observed tomorrow. Zero Shadow means, at a certain point, people will not be able to see their shadows, because of the sun's position directly at the zenith. Zero Shadow Day 2020 will be marked on two days, April 24 and April 25, and can be seen only from regions between the tropics. In India, the southern state of Karnataka will be able to see this astronomical phenomenon. We tell you how you can watch it. Zero Shadow Day 2020 Dates and Timing: Know Why You Cannot See Your Shadow During This Amazing Phenomenon.

As the situation of Coronavirus has imposed a lockdown all over, we would not advise anyone to step out on roads to see it. You can alternately head to your terrace and watch this rare moment. As per Poornaprajna Amateur Astronomers’ Club in Udupi, people can observe the zero shadow moment at 12.28 PM. You can go to your terrace around 12.15 PM and keenly observe your shadow and observe if it becomes thinner. If you observe around 12.28 that it's disappearing, then take a short jump and see if you can watch it. If you cannot go out or do not have a terrace, observe the trees or any light pole closely, see if you can observe its shadow.

Here's a Video Explaining Zero Shadow Day:

However, people living in every location may not get to see it at the same time. Thanks to technology, you can follow the sun's path through an app. There is a special application called Zero Shadow Day which will help you with the timings depending on the location. It is freely available on the Play Store. It is a rare phenomenon taking place for less than a minute or two so make sure you don't miss it.