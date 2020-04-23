Zero Shadow Day 2020 Dates and Timing: Know Why You Cannot See Your Shadow During This Amazing Phenomenon

Zero Shadow Day 2020 (Photo Credits: File Image)

As children we grew up looking at our shadows, observing why they look taller or have even made shapes to just enjoy our own dark figure against the source of light. But April 24 will be a day when you won't be able to see your shadow! Yes, the phenomenon is called Zero Shadow Day. This happens because the Sun, our source of light, comes exactly overhead at noon. The phenomenon barely lasts for a second but one can observe the effect for about a minute. In India, Zero Shadow Day will be marked tomorrow ie April 24. But since the dates also differ, it can be observed on April 25. Ahead of this day, we tell you more about the timings, the area from where you will be able to see and why it happens. Lyrid Meteor Shower 2020 Pics and Videos: Netizens Share Beautiful Photos of Shooting Stars Captured During the Annual Meteors' Shower of April.

Zero Shadow Day Date and Timings

The people of Udipi will observe the Zero Shadow Day on April 23 and those in Mangaluru will observe it on April 24. As per reports by the Poornaprajna Amateur Astronomers’ Club, people will not be able to see their shadows for a few moments at around 12.30 PM. The shadows will disappear for a minute at 12.28 PM.

What is Zero Shadow Day?

On a specific day, the Sun is said to be at the highest point and its rays hit the earth surface at a perpendicular angle. The sun crosses the local meridian, the sun rays will fall exactly vertical to the objects on the ground and one can not observe any shadow of it. Zero shadow day happens twice in a year for the places between +23.5 and -23.5 degrees of latitude. So the locations between the Tropic of Cancer and Tropic of Capricorn can witness this phenomenon.

The earth moves around its own axis while taking a revolution around the sun. Because of the tilted axis, the sun at noon moves farther away and passes through a zenith, causing two zero shadow days every year. This year, people in Mangaluru will observe it on April 24 and people in Udupi will see it on April 25. The time varies with the longitude.

It is an interesting phenomenon if you are keenly interested in astronomy. You will have to check your location according to the latitude and also the exact timings when the sun passes beyond noon. It lasts barely for a minute. You have to jump to actually observe if your shadow is seen.