Education is of foremost importance and this has been realized by many individuals and entities who have come up to boost the sector in their own way. Conker World is one such name which has done wonders in the world of education. Founded by Arvind Arora and Sachin Upadhyay, it offers training based on skills to the individuals who wish to move ahead from stereotype learning and focus more on personal skills, which would enhance their career prospects.

Speaking about creating such unique concept, co-founder Arvind says, "The basic objective of this platform is to equip students with the right skills that makes them competent for generating income via the gig economy and that too by investing a miniscule amount."

Many investors have spotted it's potential, and Conker World has managed to close its pre-seed round of USD 300K from many big names. With this platform the duo are aiming to bring about a revolution in the skilled education space by targeting 90 percent of the vernacular speaking audiences' across India and help them become self sustainable, at the same time contribute immensely towards the gig economy and be job ready too.

"There is an expansive student base in the country who do not have access to top schools, and that's the reason we want to create microentrepreneurs and jobs by empowering this selected base, says Sachin.

Conker World has also launched their Android app, which has received more than five lakh downloads, and that too within three months of its launch. The app has been rated amongst the top 10, and has gained wide appreciation owing to its accessible and affordable paid programs for the youth. It's rating by more than 52,000 reviewers which scales to 4.7 out of 5 on Play store gives enough proof of its impact. There is a vast list of skill-based programs which give the students the right exposure and guidance that can help push their careers to towering heights.