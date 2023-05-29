Brazil, May 29: Google has removed an app from the Play Store as a response to public outcry against a gaming app that allowed users to engage in the virtual buying, selling, and torture of Black virtual "slaves".

The game, known as "Slavery Simulator," permitted players to trade in slaves and strategically oppose the abolition of slavery to accumulate virtual wealth.

Due to its popularity among hundreds of users, an investigation was initiated By Brazilian authorities into the app's potential "hate speech". Racism remains a significant issue in the country.

Brazil's Ministry of racial equality has urged Google to implement measures that filter out hate speech, intolerance, and racism to prevent their easy dissemination without moderation.

Google has emphasized in a statement that apps promoting violence or hatred towards specific ethnic or racial groups would not be permitted on its platform. It is encouraging users to report offensive content.

However, the search engine giant recently opposed a bill in Brazil aimed at combatting online disinformation. It cited concerns about its impact on free speech. A Supreme Court judge has even ordered an investigation into Google and Telegram for their alleged "abusive campaign" against the bill.

The new bill is deemed necessary by many to counter disinformation and online extremism.

Recently, the lights on the Christ the Redeemer statue in Rio de Janeiro were turned off for an hour in support of Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian player was a recent target of derogatory remarks.

