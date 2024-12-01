iQOO 10R, Rebranded Version of iQOO Neo 10 Flagship Smartphones Series To Launch in India Soon; Here’s What To Expect

The iQOO 10R, a rebranded version of the iQOO Neo 10 flagship series, is set to launch in India soon with exciting features expected.

Technology Team Latestly| Dec 01, 2024 11:07 AM IST
iQOO 10R, Rebranded Version of iQOO Neo 10 Flagship Smartphones Series To Launch in India Soon; Here’s What To Expect
iQOO Neo 10 Series Image (Photo Credits; iQOO China Website)

Beijing, December 1: iQOO has launched its new smartphone in India, the iQOO Neo 10 series, with dual cameras and a premium design. The series includes two smartphones: the iQOO Neo 10 and the iQOO Neo 10 Pro. Although both smartphones are similar, they differ in some aspects. The standard or vanilla variant is launched with an older Snapdragon flagship processor, while the Pro variant comes with a flagship mobile processor from MediaTek.

The iQOO Neo 9 series was popular and offered a better camera, better performance, and better battery backup, similar to the new iQOO Neo 10 series in terms of specifications and features in the Chinese market. iOS 18.2 Release Date: Apple To Launch Its Next iPhone OS Update Next Month With Apple Intelligence Features Like Genmoji, Image Playground and More; Check Details. 

iQOO Neo 10, iQOO Neo 10 Pro Specifications and Features

The iQOO Neo 10 series features a 6.78-inch 8T AMOLED display with curved edges, offering 4,500 nits of peak brightness and a higher refresh rate of 144Hz. The standard variant has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC that scores nearly 2.2 million AnTuTu scores. On the other hand, the Pro variant has a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, which will be featured in the Vivo X200 series in India.

Besides, they both will feature a Q2 gaming chip offering a greater experience to the users playing their favourite titles up to 144 fps using AI tech. This would enable features like super-resolution

