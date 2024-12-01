iQOO 10R, Rebranded Version of iQOO Neo 10 Flagship Smartphones Series To Launch in India Soon; Here’s What To Expect

Beijing, December 1: iQOO has launched its new smartphone in India, the iQOO Neo 10 series, with dual cameras and a premium design. The series includes two smartphones: the iQOO Neo 10 and the iQOO Neo 10 Pro. Although both smartphones are similar, they differ in some aspects. The standard or vanilla variant is launched with an older Snapdragon flagship processor, while the Pro variant comes with a flagship mobile processor from MediaTek.

The iQOO Neo 9 series was popular and offered a better camera, better performance, and better battery backup, similar to the new iQOO Neo 10 series in terms of specifications and features in the Chinese market. iOS 18.2 Release Date: Apple To Launch Its Next iPhone OS Update Next Month With Apple Intelligence Features Like Genmoji, Image Playground and More; Check Details.

iQOO Neo 10, iQOO Neo 10 Pro Specifications and Features

The iQOO Neo 10 series features a 6.78-inch 8T AMOLED display with curved edges, offering 4,500 nits of peak brightness and a higher refresh rate of 144Hz. The standard variant has a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC that scores nearly 2.2 million AnTuTu scores. On the other hand, the Pro variant has a MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoC, which will be featured in the Vivo X200 series in India.

Besides, they both will feature a Q2 gaming chip offering a greater experience to the users playing their favourite titles up to 144 fps using AI tech. This would enable features like super-resolution, balanced power consumption and incredible performance. With this processor, the users can get 12GB RAM and 256GB ROM to 16GB to 1TB of internal storage. The smartphones come with 50 MP Sony IMX921 in the primary camera, 8 MP resolution for ultrawide camera and OIS shooter.

The iQOO Neo 10 series includes a 6,100mAh battery that supports up to 120W fast charging. The handsets include features like Bluetooth 5.4, Wi-Fi 7, 5G support, a USB type-C port, GPS, and NFC. The smartphone comes with ultrasonic fingerprint support. It features OriginOS 5.0 , based on Android 15 for the Chinese market and likely Funtouch OS for other markets, including India.

iQOO Neo 10, iQOO Neo 10 Pro Price in China

iQOO Neo 10 is launched in China at a starting price of CNY 2,399 (around INR 27,900) for 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The iQOO Neo 10 Pro was launched in China, and it has 12GB RAM and 256GB storage at CNY 3,199 (around INR 37,200). The standard with 16GB+1TB configuration is introduced in China at CNY 3,599 (around INR 41,900), and the Pro variant with the same RAM and storage is available in China at CNY 4,299 (around INR 50,100). Grok App Launching Soon: Elon Musk Confirms Introducing Mobile Application for His xAI’s Chatbot

The prices and launch for the Indian market are yet to be confirmed. However, it would most likely arrive in India without 16GB RAM and 1TB storage. According to rumours, the series will arrive in India with a different name—iQOO 10R, offering up to 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 01, 2024 11:07 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).