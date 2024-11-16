New Delhi, November 16: Sony might be considering to add a dedicated gameplay rewind button to future PlayStation controllers. The new feature could allow players to quickly rewind sections of gameplay. The development comes from a patent filing by Sony. The upcoming feature may allow players to revisit parts of their gameplay easily. The rewind feature could allow gamers to review important moments they may have missed to enhance their gaming experience.

Sony applied for the patent on April 28, 2023, and itwas published on October 31, 2024. The feature that might come with future PlayStation controllers. The feature may allows players to revisit previously played sections of a game without restarting from a checkpoint. Meta Planning To Introduce Ads to Threads by Early 2025: Report.

It could be useful when players need to recall important instructions during gameplay. It is expected to become a faster and easier way to go back into the gameplay. It would help players learn something they might forgot or have missed, with the help of a dedicated gameplay rewind button on the PlayStation controller.

A dedicated gameplay button on the controller will likely let players to create bookmarks for the games they are playing. When a player will press the button, it is said save a specific moment in the game that a player might want to return later. The device is also expected to remember these bookmarks to make it easier for players to find their important parts of the game again. ChatGPT for macOS Now Works With Coding Apps on Desktop.

As per the information available in patent filing at WIPO, the method might involve using a universal button on a controller while playing a video game in real-time. During the live gameplay, the game will show a series of image frames one after the other in a sequential order. A current image frame is expected to be displayed when the universal button is actuated.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 16, 2024 12:39 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).