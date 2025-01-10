Mumbai, January 10: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) announced a major hiring plan for this year. India's leading IT firm said it would bring 40,000 trainees on board and hire more graduates by 2026. The company already hinted about this plan last year when it slowed. The TCS massive hiring announcement comes from the company's chief HR, Milind Kakkad. This would reduce the dependence on US H-1B Visas. TCS Reports Drop in Employee Headcount by 5,370 in Q3 FY25 After 2 Consecutive Quarters of Growth in Numbers.

Recently, it was reportedly reported that during the October to December 2024 quarter, Tata Consultancy reported a reduction in employee headcount, bringing the total workforce down. The reports said that the tech company reported a net reduction of 5,370 employees, which brought the total headcount down to 6,07,353 from the previous quarter's 6,12,724.

According to a report by CNBCTV18, TCS chief HR Milind Kakkad announced hiring 40,000 employees this year, considering the positive trend in the industry. The report mentioned that during the first quarter of the financial year 2024-25, the company saw a decline in its headcounts. During the first two quarters of the first half of the fiscal year, Tata Consultancy Services added 11,178 employees.

TCS chief HR Milind Kakkad said that the attrition rate rose from 12.3% in the previous quarter to 13% in Q3, showing a minor change. He further explained that the company saw a reduction in attrition in the coming quarters and in the last twelve months. The numbers showed different details based on their calculations.

The report highlighted that an analysis of the US immigration department's data indicated that Indian-origin tech firms made up a "fifth of all H-1B visas" issued by the United States. Among these were two leading companies, Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services, which led with 8,140 and 5,274, respectively. Kakkad said that dependence on US Visas reduced over time. L&T Chairman Subramanian’s 90-Hour Work Comment Faces Backlash From Deepika Padukone, Harsh Goenka and Others, Company Calls Remark As Ambition of Nation-Building.

TCS CHRO Milind Kakkad said that the company had been dealing with many things, such as having a global operating model and boasting a global workforce. He said that Tata Consultancy Services had been hiring people from across all locations. The report said that this announcement was made ahead of Donald Trump assuming his role as President of the US on January 20, 2025, and taking visa decisions. Using the HB1 visa, companies could employ foreign workers temporarily in speciality occupations.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 10, 2025 04:37 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).