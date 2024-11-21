New Delhi, November 21: OPPO has launched its latest smartphone from the OPPO Find X8 series globally, including in India. The launch event of the flagship lineup from OPPO took place in Bali, Indonesia. The OPPO Find X8 series consists of two models, which include the OPPO Find X8 and the OPPO Find X8 Pro. Both smartphones are powered by the MediaTek processor. Apart from the OPPO Find X8 series, the company has introduced OPPO Pad 3 Pro and OPPO Enco X3i earbuds.

The OPPO Find X8 and OPPO Find X8 Pro feature a unique Cosmos Ring design, which adds a stylish touch to their appearance. The OPPO Find X8 Pro is available in two colour options, which include Pearl White and Space Black. The OPPO Find X8 measures 7.85 mm and weighs 193 gm. The OPPO Find X8 Pro is 8.24mm thick and weighs 215 gm. The smartphone has slim edges around the screen and a high screen-to-body ratio for immersive viewing experience. Redmi A4 5G Launched in India With 6.88-inch 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 4s Gen 2; Check Price, Specifications and Features of New Redmi Budget Smartphone.

OPPO Find X8, OPPO Find X8 Pro Specifications and Features

The OPPO Find X8 features a 6.59-inch AMOLED display, while the OPPO Find X8 Pro boasts a 6.78-inch display. Both displays of the smartphones offer a 120Hz refresh rate. The Find X8 and Find X8 Pro are powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipset. Both devices run on ColorOS 15, which is based on Android 15. The smartphones includes an Alert Slider, which will allow users to switch between Silent, Vibration, and Ringing modes. Google Gemini will be Google's AI assistant on ColorOS 15.

OPPO has introduced AI Telescope Zoom to capture shots from a distance. It uses machine learning to use the full 50MP of the sensor to gain maximum detail out of it. The OPPO Find X8 features a 50MP ultra-wide camera, a 50MP periscope Telephoto camera. The OPPO Find X8 Pro includes a quad-camera setup. It features a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP 6x Periscope Telephoto sensor, a 50MP 3x Periscope Telephoto sensor, and a 50MP ultrawide camera.

OPPO Find X8 Pro comes with a pressure-sensitive Quick button. It can be used for faster camera access. When you double-tap, the camera is ready to shoot. You can slide your finger on the Quick button to zoom in and out and firmly press to capture an image or long press for the lightning snap. OPPO Find X8 is equipped with a 5,630mAh battery, and the OPPO Find X8 comes with a 5,910mAh battery. Android 16 Beta Released: 1st Developer Preview of Next Android Operating System Rolled Out for Beta Testers; Check Features and Launch Timeline.

OPPO Pad 3 Pro, OPPO Enco X3i Specifications and Features

The OPPO Pad 3 Pro comes with a metal unibody with a 6.49mm slim profile. It features a 12.1-inch 3K resolution display with a 144Hz refresh rate. The Android tablet is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It comes with the OPPO Pencil 2 Pro, 8-speaker and spatial audio system. The OPPO Enco X3i features dual dynamic drivers. It comes with 49dB Active Noise Cancellation and an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. It offers up to 44 hours of battery life.

OPPO Find X8, OPPO Find X8 Pro Price and Availability Details

The OPPO Find X8 comes in two storage variants, which include 12GB + 256GB and 16GB + 512GB, which is priced at INR 69,999 and INR 79,999 respectively. The OPPO Find X8 Pro with 16GB RAM + 512GB comes at a price of INR 99,999. These smartphones will be available in India from December 3 on Flipkart, OPPO e-store, and retail outlets.

