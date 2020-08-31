Tecno, the Chinese smartphone manufacturer is all set to launch a new Spark Go 2020 handset on September 1. Ahead of its launch, the handset has been teased online on Flipkart. Additionally, the company has also teased the phone on its official Twitter handle. The upcoming Tecno Spark Go 2020 will be another offering from the phone maker under its Spark Go series. Dubbed as the 'Big B of Entertainment', the phone is expected to pack a massive battery and a big display. New Tecno Spark 6 Air 3GB RAM Variant Launched In India; Priced at Rs 8,999.

Apart from this, the phone was also listed on Google Play console previously revealing its features and specifications. Moreover, the teaser listed on Flipkart suggests that the phone will get USB Type C charging port and 3.5mm audio jack. Also, there will be a waterdrop notch display featuring a rounded corner design.

Display aisa ki dekhte reh jaaooge!⚡🤳 Jald hi aa raha SPARK GO 2020, aapka apna shaandar all-in-one Entertainment package. Ab socho Big aur dekho BiiiiiiiiG! Releasing on Flipkart, 1st September 2020. Check it Out: https://t.co/tKMP82owzl #BIGB #Sparklagega #TECNO pic.twitter.com/rXrZBXxlhF — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) August 30, 2020

As per the Google Play Console listing, the upcoming Tecno Spark Go 2020 smartphone will be offered in a single storage configuration of 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. The phone will feature a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1,600 pixels. Under the hood, the phone will be a quad-core MediaTek MT6761D chipset which will come mated with Cortex-A53 PowerVR GE8300 GPU. Presently, the company hasn't revealed any information about the phone's camera and other features.

Tecno Spark Go 2020 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

As a reminder, the company recently launched the Spark 6 Air smartphone in the Indian market at Rs 8,499. The handset is exclusively available via Amazon.in. The main highlights of the phone are 7-inch HD display, 6,000mAh battery with 31days of backup, Android 10 OS and much more.

