Tecno Mobile India launched its Spark G0 2021 smartphone in the country. The handset will be available for sale on July 7, 2021 via Amazon India. The device is priced at Rs 7,299 for the lone 2GB + 32GB storage and will be available for sale at an introductory price of Rs 6,699. Tecno Spark Go 2021 is introduced as the successor to the 2020 model. Tecno Spark 7T With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India at Rs 8,999.

The handset features a 6.52-inch HD+ dot notch display with a resolution of 1600x720 pixels.

Tecno Spark Go 2021 (Photo Credits: Amazon)

Welcome SPARK GO 2021! 📱 Get your #entertainmentreloaded with the amazing features. Get it for a special launch price of Rs.6699 only on @amazonIN 🎉 Sale starts on the 7th July. Stay tuned! 😉 Check it out: https://t.co/cfv7cja8YP#TECNO #TECNOMOBILEINDIA #SPARK pic.twitter.com/DhMRqDDmrS — TecnoMobileInd (@TecnoMobileInd) July 1, 2021

The phone comes powered by MediaTek Helio A20 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 32GB of internal storage. For optics, it gets a dual rear camera setup comprising a 13MP main camera and a secondary shooter. At the front, there is an 8MP selfie snapper.

The phone comes packed with a 5,000mAh battery and connectivity features such as Bluetooth 4.2, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi and more. Tecno Spark Go 2021 will be offered in three colours - Horizon Orange, Maldives Blue and Galaxy Blue.

