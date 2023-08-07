San Francisco, Aug 7: Meta-owned Threads is rolling out a new 'Your likes' option, which allows users to see their liked posts. The platform started testing this feature on Android beta last week, but over the weekend, the company started making it available to all users, reports TechCrunch.

Users can access this feature by going to Settings > Your Likes. In addition to the ability to view liked posts, Meta has also included a new media upload quality option that allows users to upload higher-quality photos and videos. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 Turbo India Launch Imminent; Checkout Specs, Features & Expected Price.

This option can be found under Settings > Account > Media quality. Moreover, the platform is now allowing users to arrange their following list by 'Latest first' and 'Earlier first' criteria. To look at their following list, users have to go to their profile, tap on the followers facepile under their bio and then go to the 'Following' tab.

Last week, Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg had announced that the company will add search and web experiences to Threads in the next few weeks.

"A good week for Threads. The community here is on the trajectory I expect to build a vibrant long term app. Lots of work ahead but excited about the team's pace of shipping. Search and web coming in the next few weeks," the Meta CEO said. Last month, Zuckerberg announced new updates on Threads including a 'Following' feed and 'Translations'. Apple iPhone 15 Ultra: Leaked Case Images Show Accommodation for Rumoured ‘Action’ Button.

"Your feed on Threads allows you to view posts from other profiles, now with two options." 'For you' is a view of the Threads feed that includes a mix of posts from profiles that users have chosen to follow and recommended accounts.

On the other hand, 'Following' shows posts from people users follow in chronological order. Threads had reached 100 million user sign-ups faster than any social media platform in history.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 07, 2023 03:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).