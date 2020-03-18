Top Gadgets & Apps For Working Out At Home: TRX Gym Bundle, Medicine Ball, Kettlebells, Map My Fitness & More

Top Gadgets & Apps For Working Out At Home (Photo Credits: Google Play Store, Amazon India)

As the coronavirus is spreading tremendously in the world, government has made mandatory for people to stay in their house to avoid the spread of the disease. Many Businesses including gyms have been affected as not many people are going to the gym due to the coronavirus scare. If your are a fitness freak & you don’t want your health to get affected, well then you can workout from home. We hereby bring you top 3 gadgets & apps which will keep you fit, fight against coronavirus.

TRX Gym Bundle: This all-in-one bundle will help you achieve results you always wished, includes Suspension Trainer, Indoor /Outdoors Anchors, A 35 Page Workout Guide. TRX XMount Wall Anchor. This bundle will help you achieve muscle building, burn fat, strengthen core & more.

SPRI Medicine Ball: This is a body training tool that helps to develop muscular strength, endurance power, stability, joint integrity, gives more comfortable and secure grip. Moreover this ball can be used 100 times a day & retains its shape after repeated use.

Empower Kettlebell Weight Set: 3-in-1 Kettlebell is smoothly designed for women’s grip which helps in performing controlled workout. Weights from 5lbs, 8lbs to 12lbs can be easily adjusted with patented click & twist design. Increased range of motion of this set improves, flexibility, strength & burn calories in half the time of traditional cross-fit training.

Map My Fitness: This app includes all the features & tools needed to stay on the track, motivates to hit your goal. Users can track their gym workouts & progress by logging load, sets and reps. The app can also be synced with Android Wearable Devices including Google Fit, Garmin, Fitbit, Jawbone & can get visual, haptic, audio progress updates in real-time.

Yoga Studio Mind & Body: If you are a complete yoga beginner, then this app is for you. This is a simple, elegant & user friendly app designed to keep you focused on you & Yoga. Beginner yoga classes, intermediate yoga classes, advanced yoga classes guess what? You name it & you get it. This App includes ready-made yoga & Meditation classes in full HD, library guide of over 280 poses with detailed advice & instructions. In Addition to this, you can easily create full, flowing HD video classes with video stitch technology within the app.

One You Couch To 5K: The app builds you up gradually with a mix of running and walking from couch potato to 5K hero in just 9 weeks. There are 5 instructors including Michael Johnson, comedians Sarah Millican, Sanjeev Kohli & Jo Whiley to support and motivate you at every step of the way, advising you when to run & when to walk. The App Features a countdown timer so you can see how long you’ve got left of each run, works alongside your preferred music player with automatically slicing volume when your trainer speaks & more.