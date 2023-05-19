San Francisco, May 19: US-based autonomous trucking company Tu Simple has announced to lay off about 30 per cent of its workforce globally as it works to preserve cash and stay in business.

According to TuSimple, the company had about 550 employees in the US prior to the layoff, and after the reduction, it will have about 220 employees, reports TechCrunch. 55k Jobs Cut Due to AI: BT Announces Layoffs, UK Telecom Giant Plans To Fire 55,000 Employees by 2030 and Focus on Artificial Intelligence.

"We believe this is the right number of employees to work toward achieving our goals while preserving the cash on our balance sheet as well as retaining strong publicly listed company capabilities," the company was quoted as saying.

The announcement, made early Thursday, comes a week after the company disclosed that the Nasdaq had delisted it for failing to file its quarterly report on time, according to the report. The company hasn't filed a quarterly report for the fourth quarter or full-year results.

Moreover, the report said that the company plans to keep its Chinese-based subsidiaries and is no longer exploring a sale. These subsidiaries, according to TuSimple, "have continued to make progress working with several OEMs on Level 4 and Level 2+ commercial projects". Accenture Layoffs: Tech Firm Slashes 549 Jobs At Domain Offices in This Country.

This is the second restructuring in five months. TuSimple laid off 25 per cent of its workforce in December last year, just a few weeks after the company's deal with Navistar (a US-based manufacturing company) to co-develop purpose-built autonomous semi trucks fell apart.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2023 10:45 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).