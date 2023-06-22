Mumbai, June 22: Uber Technologies employs around 32,700 employees globally. However, this year company is cutting jobs to streamline costs.

The popular ride-share service has announced new job cuts in its recruitment division. Recent reports suggest that almost 200 employees will be laid off. Mojocare Layoffs: Health-Tech Firm Slashes Over 80% of Its Workforce.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the new layoffs amounted to almost 1% of the company's workforce and 35% of its recruiting team.

Uber has announced multiple cuts this year. Previously, the company fired 150 employees in its freight services division. Reportedly, it plans to keep the staff count flat throughout the year. The new cuts come as a surprise.

It is to be noted that the popular company has trimmed its staff by 17% in the last three years. However, it has made smaller cuts than rivals like Lyft, which laid off about 700 employees late last year and roughly 26% of its total workforce in April this year. Sumo Logic Layoffs: Data Analytics Platform Lays Off 79 Employees as Job Cuts Continue in Tech Industry.

In May this year, Uber announced that it is on track to achieve operating income profitability this year. It also added that it plans to keep its workforce flat.

Recently, the ride-hailing platform announced a new feature, which will allow users to book flights directly in the app. This feature will be available for customers in the UK.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 22, 2023 10:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).