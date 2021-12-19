The Chinese phone maker Vivo has silently launched a new Y32 smartphone in the Y-series. The handset is priced at CNY 1,399 (around Rs 16,700) for the lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It comes in two variants- Foggy Night and Harumi Blue. The brand is yet to reveal the sale date for the Chinese phone maker. However, the company hasn't announced if it would be available in other markets. Vivo Watch 2 Teased on Official Website, Check Expected Prices & Other Details Here.

Vivo Y32 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Vivo)

The key highlights of the phone are a waterdrop-style notched display, Snapdragon 680 SoC, 8GB of RAM, dual rear camera, Android 11 OS, and more.

As for specs, the Vivo Y32 sports a 6.51-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720x1600 pixels and an aspect ratio of 20:9. It comes powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 680 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

Vivo Y32 Smartphone (Photo Credits: Vivo)

For photos and videos, the Vivo Y32 sports a dual rear camera module housing a 13MP primary sensor and a 2MP secondary sensor. Upfront, the Vivo Y32 gets an 8MP snapper sensor for selfies and video calls. It packs a 5,000mAh battery supporting 18W fast charging. It runs on Android 11 OS with OriginOS 1.0.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 19, 2021 11:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).