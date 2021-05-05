Vivo has introduced a new variant of the Vivo Y52s smartphone in the home market. Called Vivo Y52s t1 edition, the handset packs 5G connectivity, dual rear cameras, a high refresh-rate screen, and a large battery with fast charging and more. As of now, the phone can be purchased only in China. However, we can expect it to hit the global market pretty soon. The phone costs RMB 1,999 (around Rs 22,000) in China and is available via JD.com. Vivo India Donates Rs 10 Crore To Support India’s Fight Against COVID-19: Report.

Vivo Y52s T1 Edition (Photo Credits: Vivo)

The handset comes in a single - 8GB + 256GB variant. It is offered in three shades - Titanium Grey, Coral and Gradient. In terms of specifications, the phone gets a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a waterdrop notch that houses an 8MP selfie camera. Under the hood, there is a 5G enabled chipset from Qualcomm, which is a Snapdragon 480 chipset.

Vivo Y52s T1 Edition (Photo Credits: Vivo)

For photography, there is a dual rear camera module comprising a 48MP primary lens and a 2MP depth sensor. As mentioned above, it comes equipped with an 8MP front camera for video calls and selfies. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Additional highlights of the handset are a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and 802.11 b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi.

