VodafoneDown Trends on Twitter After Vodafone Mobile Services Get Disrupted, Users Share Funny Memes and Reactions

Vodafone (Photo Credit: IANS)

Customers of Vodafone had to face issues in sending and receiving calls, messages and data on Friday after the telecom operator's mobile network services went down in Banglore as well as other cities. #VodafoneDown started trending on Twitter after customers complained about call drop, low network and disrupted internet connectivity. The Vodafone India also acknowledged that the services were temporarily down. #VodafoneDown Trends on Twitter After Vodafone Mobile Services Get Disrupted, Netizens Report No Connectivity Through Funny Memes.

"Hi! This is a temporary issue, our team is working on it to ensure seamless network connectivity. Please allow us sometime to get this sorted," Vodafone India said in a response to a tweet.

"Vodofone now not working for more than 1 1/2 hours now that too only post paid #Vodafonedown guy fix it fast," a user said. "@VodafoneIN It has become a routine that every 10 days the network goes down! Don't ask me to PM my no which I already did! Enough of being frustrated. Time to port! #Vodafonedown #vodafoneindia," another complained.

Here Are Some Reactions on #VodafoneDown:

Me to Vodafone Network : pic.twitter.com/c5DfcyZ4VD— Aishthetic ?? बजरंग दल (@Badassgirlll) February 7, 2020

@VodafoneIN It has become a routine that every 10 days the network goes down! Don't ask me to PM my no which I already did! Enough of being frustrated. Time to port! #Vodafonedown #vodafoneindia — Vijay M G (@DreamersNest) February 7, 2020

Vodofone now not working for more than 1 1/2 hours now that too only post paid #Vodafonedown guy fix it fast@VodafoneIN — Ravi (@RaviKasthuri) February 7, 2020

I don't know what to do with my life until I am refreshing Twitter, Instagram and WhatsApp every twenty seconds on my phone. Get back here, @VodafoneIN #Vodafonedown pic.twitter.com/DvoR49mErN — Megha Mandavia (@MeghaMandaviaET) February 7, 2020

Vodafone is one of the largest telecom networks. It has over 200 million subscribers in India alone. Therefore, it is no surprise that customers are complaining on Twitter about services being down in large numbers.